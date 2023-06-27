DC Super Hero Girls Pulled From Digital Retailers

The Cartoon Network animated series DC Super Hero Girls is no longer available for digital purchase.

Per Cartoon Base on Twitter, DC Super Hero Girls has been de-listed from Amazon, iTunes, and YouTube. Season 1 of the 2019 DC television series is still available to stream on Netflix. However, there is now no way to legally watch Season 2 on a digital platform.

“This is really heartbreaking, storyboarding on on season 2 of DC Super Hero Girls was my first industry job and now there’s no way for anyone to watch our hard work,” storyboard artist Megan Rika Young tweeted in response to the news. DC Super Hero Girls being removed from digital retailers follows last year’s Warner Bros. Discovery content purge, where numerous titles — animated shows especially — were removed from the streaming service then known as HBO Max.

DC Super Hero Girls’ broadcast and streaming history

A relaunch of the 2015 web series of the same name, DC Super Hero Girls premiered on TV in March 2019. Season 1 ran for 52 episodes through December 2020. Season 2 ran for 26 episodes from June 2021 to December 2021, bringing the total number of full-length episodes up to 78. The 2019 iteration of DC Super Hero Girls also includes a number of animated shorts and crossover events. One such crossover is the 2022 animated film Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse.

Notably, Mayhem in the Multiverse is still available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service at the time of writing. Max is also home to fellow animated features DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year, DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games, Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain, Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, and DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis. However, these five films belong to the 2015 iteration of DC Super Hero Girls, not the rebooted 2019 iteration.