The Batman 2 Prop May Have Confirmed Fans’ Biggest Villain Theory

With several rumors circulating about who will be the villain of the much-awaited The Batman Part II, a recent social media update appears to support one of the most popular fan theories about the antagonist in Matt Reeves’ sequel. A photo of a peculiar prop shared by a key crew member has reignited speculation among fans.

Batman 2 production designer hints at the villain of Matt Reeves’ sequel

On Aug. 1, Luke Hull, who serves as the production designer for The Batman Part II, took to Instagram to share a cryptic post. It featured what appeared to be a prop from the upcoming sequel.

Hull shared an image of a complex labyrinth structure that bears a striking resemblance to a DC Comics maze. Specifically, the prop appeared to resemble the maze Batman encountered while battling the Court of Owls. It was during the villainous group’s storyline in Scott Snyder’s Batman comics.

The production designer did not provide any context for the image, prompting users to flood the comments with references to the Court of Owls. Fans have long theorized that the Dark Knight antagonists could serve as the main villains in The Batman Part II.

In an earlier report, entertainment insider Jeff Sneider also claimed that the Court of Owls would appear in the upcoming Robert Pattinson-led sequel. “Meanwhile, I’m also told that the Court of Owls is indeed involved in The Batman Part II,” Sneider noted. “The group is an ancient secret society of criminals that includes some of Gotham City’s oldest and wealthiest families, who have controlled Gotham from the shadows for centuries, and enforce their will using a group of deadly assassins known as Talons.”

However, despite the speculation, neither Matt Reeves nor Warner Bros. has confirmed the identity of The Batman Part II’s villain. After another delay, the sequel is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on Feb. 18, 2028.