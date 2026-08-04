Even Batman Can’t Beat Hannah Waddingham’s James Bond-Like Ride or Die on Streaming

Superheroes may dominate headlines, but another action title has quietly stolen the spotlight on Prime Video. Hannah Waddingham’s latest series, Ride or Die, is attracting viewers with a mix of spy thrills, humor, and heartfelt friendship instead of capes and gadgets.

Hannah Waddingham’s Ride or Die stays ahead of Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 on streaming

Prime Video’s latest U.S. streaming chart has an unexpected winner. According to FlixPatrol, Ride or Die currently sits at No. 1, staying ahead of several high-profile releases, including Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2. Other titles in the Top 10 include The Devil’s Mouth, Masters of the Universe, Project Hail Mary, The Amateur, Moonfall, Feng Shui Master and The Pregnant Ghost.

Instead of leaning on a traditional spy formula, Ride or Die pairs long-time best friends Judith and Debbie with a twist. Debbie believes she knows everything about Judith, until she discovers her friend is a highly trained assassin. A botched mission forces the pair to flee dangerous enemies while trying to repair a friendship stretched to its limit.

The series’ cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Octavia Spencer, Bill Nighy and Ed Skrein. it was created by Tessa Coates, with Waddingham and Spencer serving as executive producers alongside several high-profile producers, including superhero movie directors Andy Muschietti and Peyton Reed.

The show’s reception helps explain its streaming momentum. It currently holds a 97% Tomatometer score and an 82% Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have praised the lively chemistry between Waddingham and Spencer, saying their friendship gives the action-comedy genuine emotional weight.

Reviews also highlight its breezy pacing, sharp humor, and entertaining blend of espionage and road trip chaos rather than trying to reinvent the spy genre. Many viewers also describe the series as an easy binge, applauding the two leads for carrying the story with charisma and believable friendship.