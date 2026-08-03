Vin Diesel Is ‘Still Crying’ Over Fast Forever’s Script: ‘You Will Thank God’

The finish line for the Fast & Furious saga is finally in sight, and Vin Diesel says the final chapter has already hit him hard emotionally. The franchise star teased fans with an emotional update, calling the screenplay for Fast Forever the strongest script he has read in decades.

Vin Diesel says Fast Forever is ‘the best script I’ve read in decades’

Vin Diesel ignited fresh excitement for the Fast & Furious finale after sharing a nostalgic teaser from 2001’s The Fast and the Furious on social media. Alongside the clip, he hinted that longtime fans are in for something special, writing, “You have no idea…” before adding, “When March 17th, 2028 comes… You will thank God you got to see the first one in theaters this summer.” Diesel then revealed he had finished reading Mike Leslie’s screenplay, calling it “the best script I have read in decades,” and admitting, “I am still crying.”

His message arrives as Universal prepares to bring back to theaters the movie that started it all. The Fast and the Furious returns nationwide for a one-week theatrical run beginning August 21, 2026, giving audiences another chance to revisit Dominic Toretto’s first high-speed adventure before the saga reaches its conclusion.

Universal has officially set March 17, 2028, as the release date for Fast Forever, the franchise’s 11th main installment. Director Louis Leterrier returns after helming Fast X, whose cliffhanger left the fate of several major characters unresolved.

Story details remain under wraps, although Diesel previously hinted the finale would reconnect with the series’ roots through “street racing and car culture.” The movie had once been expected much earlier, but its release date was moved to 2028.

Few action franchises have matched the staying power of Fast & Furious. Since roaring onto screens in 2001, the series has expanded to 11 planned main films, plus the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff, generating more than $7 billion worldwide.

Led over the years by Vin Diesel, the late Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Sung Kang, the films transformed from underground racing dramas into globe-trotting action spectacles.

Originally reported by Rishabh Shandilya on ComingSoon.