Dave Filoni Details How Ahsoka Disney+ Star Wars Series Begins

Ahsoka showrunner and Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni recently revealed how the highly anticipated upcoming Disney+ series will open — and where in her journey fans will see Ahsoka.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Filoni detailed what fans can expect from the beginning of the series. According to Filoni, Ahsoka will pick up where she left off in Star Wars Rebels. Namely, it will see the titular protagonist and her companions like Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla wandering throughout the galaxy, as well as living the life of a loner.

“She’s a wanderer at this point, and is in a lot of ways wary of any organization as such because of the power that comes with it as a group,” said Filoni. “She walks a path that basically died out a long time ago, and there aren’t many like her left, if any. So that’s a lonely thing. What is that life like? If you are a loner, you have a very small circle of friends. What is it like, then, when you try to open back up?”

Filoni also touched on the troubles of ensuring Ahsoka connects with audiences who already know her, as well as those who might not have any idea who she is.

“The biggest challenge was, there’s a whole bunch of audience that know her, and a whole bunch that don’t. She has one foot in the Star Wars that a lot of people know because of her connection to Anakin, and yet she’s all new and can go in her own direction, in her own way. I think that makes her an interesting bridge between what came before and what’s really possible.”

What is Ahsoka about?

“Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy,” reads the official description.

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after the character made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Joining Dawson is Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and Ray Stevenson.

The limited series is written by Dave Filoni who executive produces along with Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy. No additional details about the project have been released.