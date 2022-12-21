Jack Champion Explains Spider’s Big Decision in Avatar 2

Warning: This article will contain SPOILERS for Avatar: The Way of Water!

Early on in Avatar: The Way of Water, Spider (Jack Champion), one of the few humans on Pandora, is revealed to be the son of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). Because Spider, whose real name is Miles Socorro, was a baby when the humans left Pandora after Avatar, Spider remained on the planet and formed a bond with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family. When Quaritch returns as a Recombinant and kidnaps Spider, the duo begin to bond as they make up for the lost time. Spider eventually rejects Quaritch’s evil nature, but he still decides to save his father during a crucial moment.

At the end of the film, Jake leaves an unconscious Quaritch to drown at the bottom of the sea. However, Spider rescues Quaritch and brings him to safety, saving his life. In speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Jack Champion explains the reasoning behind Spider’s pivotal decision in Avatar 2.

“Well, I think it’s because he spent months with Quaritch at that point. So they built up this father-son relationship, and Spider, being a lonesome character that’s always wanted a family, latched on to that,” said Champion. “And Quaritch just saved his life from Neytiri [Zoe Saldaña]. So at that moment, he thought, ‘I’m not going to join him. I’m sure as hell not going to do that, but I can’t just let him die. That’s just as good as murdering him.’ So Quaritch is kind of his father, and at that moment, he might be his last hope of a family. So it’s a whole bag of things.”

Spider’s significant decision will affect the events in Avatar 3. However, Champion reveals that the third film will surprise audiences with where the story goes, and how the choice to save Quaritch will play out may not be so obvious.

“I was very shocked by it. It just takes a hard left turn, and that’s not a bad thing. You think you know where it’s going, but then a wrecking ball comes. So you’re completely like, ‘Oh wow, I never thought that would’ve happened,'” said Champion. “You also see more regions of Pandora, and you get introduced to more cultures. So I think it’s even better than Avatar 2. Collectively, they’ll each get better.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is now in theaters.

