Avatar: The Way of Water – What Did You Think?!

Warning: The comment section of this post will have spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water!

It’s been a long time since the original Avatar hit theaters. Thirteen years, to be exact. And that meant that expectations for a sequel have been sky high. While the jury is still out about how much the film will bring in at the box office, it’s time to make your voices heard. This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Avatar: The Way of Water.

For all of our previous coverage about this film, click here. You can also read our official review.

Given the long gap between movies, a similar amount of time plays out on screen as Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) start a family on Pandora. However, a familiar threat from the past causes them to abandon their old lives as they join a tribe of sea Na’vi for sanctuary. A good deal of the film also focuses on Jake and Neytiri’s kids: Neteyam (James Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), Tuktirey (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), and Spider (Jack Champion).

Regardless of the very long runtime, there are loose ends that will presumably be addressed in the next sequel. So the real question is how well the movie works on its own terms as a standalone chapter. To be honest, I haven’t made up my mind yet. One viewing wasn’t enough for me, so I’m going to revisit it soon just for the visuals alone.

Now it’s your turn to leave your reviews for Avatar: The Way of Water in the comment section below!

