US Godzilla Fans Get to Watch Godzilla Minus Zero Before Anyone Else

Godzilla Minus Zero will make its world premiere in the United States ahead of its worldwide theatrical release. Director Takashi Yamazaki’s highly anticipated sequel has been selected for the 64th New York Film Festival, giving festivalgoers the exclusive first look at the kaiju epic on the big screen.

The screening will take place before the film debuts in Japanese and North American theaters later this fall. The premiere also marks a triumphant return for Yamazaki, whose predecessor, Godzilla Minus One, was awarded the Oscars for Best Visual Effects and became one of the most acclaimed films in its series.

What to know about Godzilla Minus Zero’s first public screening

Godzilla Minus Zero is set to premiere on September 26 at the 64th New York Film Festival, where it will serve as part of the Spotlight Gala presentation. It will be the sequel’s first public screening. Previously, only cinema owners had a chance to catch a glimpse of it at CinemaCon.

The festival highlights the film as a sequel to the Oscar-winning original. According to the official description, the story occurs in 1949, two decades after the events of Godzilla Minus One, as the Shikishima family struggles with another disaster.

The festival further described it as “an experience that demands the big screen with even more astounding effects choreography than its predecessor.” The film keeps its post-World War II Japan story centered around ordinary people.

Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe reprise their roles of Koichi Shikishima and Noriko Oishi. Yamazaki dons multiple hats as writer, director, and visual effects supervisor.

Godzilla Minus Zero notably stands as the first Japanese production to be shot natively for the IMAX format, thereby allowing viewers to see the big action movie in an enhanced version. Following its New York debut, the film will open in Japanese theaters on November 3 before GKIDS brings it to North America on November 6.

The interest in the movie only seems to get more intense after its teaser release. The plot shows the return of previous characters and a new threat coming to the Shikishima family. It also offers a first look at the new design of Godzilla.

This article was originally reported by Surya Singh on ComingSoon.