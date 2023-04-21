Ant-Man 3 Deleted Scenes Gave Bill Murray’s Krylar a New Fate

Bill Murray made a brief (but memorable) appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Lord Krylar, the charming governor of the Axia community in the Quantum Realm. Krylar was once an ally to Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne during her own exile in the subatomic universe. But in a shocking twist, he reveals to Janet and her family that he now works for Kang the Conqueror. Shortly after Kang’s guards storm the room, Krylar is seemingly killed by a large, squid-like creature. But this wasn’t always the plan. In deleted scenes for Ant-Man 3, Murray’s character received a different fate, one where his survival is more clear.

While speaking with Inverse, Jentorra actress Katy O’Brian discussed some of the scenes cut from the film. Some of those deleted scenes involved Krylar, who ended up in jail instead of dying.

“I had a couple fight scenes that got cut out and there were a couple moments with Bill Murray,” said O’Brian. “Instead of just getting killed, he did a whole space pursuit with them and then wound up with Kang and got arrested or something. It was a lot. It would’ve been like a three-hour movie.”

“They took him to jail and then he had some really cute little jail clips,” continued O’Brian. “And then I helped bust him out, and then he pretends that he’s with me the whole time and ready to fight. And I’m like, ‘Bro, come on.'”

However, these scenes never made the final cut, as O’Brian mentioned that new beats were being added to “the script until the last day of shooting.”

Would you be interested in seeing more of Murray’s Krylar in the MCU? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Ant-Man: Ant-niversary

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.