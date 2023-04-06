Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Sets Digital, Blu-ray Dates

It’s time to return to the Quantum Realm. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes home soon, with a two-pronged strategy. Like Avatar: The Way of Water, it comes to digital first, compete with all the extras. That’ll be in just under two weeks, April 18. Unlike Avatar, we already know the physical media date, as it hits Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD May 16. Extras include a commentary track, deleted scenes, and more.

Via press release, here’s the full rundown of what you can expect with the movie:

Gag Reel

Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Audio Commentary

Watch the film with audio commentary by director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness.

Featurettes

All in the Family – Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer discuss the complex layers and secrets – yet incredibly strong bond of this heroic family.

– Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer discuss the complex layers and secrets – yet incredibly strong bond of this heroic family. Formidable Foes – Discover how Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray and Corey Stoll bring gravitas to the villains of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Learn more about how Kang brings a Thanos-level threat to this adventure and the larger MCU.

Deleted Scenes

Drink The Ooze – Upon entering the Quantum Realm, Scott Lang nervously drinks the ooze.

Upon entering the Quantum Realm, Scott Lang nervously drinks the ooze. I Have Holes – Veb expresses great excitement when he discovers he finally has holes.

It’s about what you’ve come to expect with most Marvel movies. Note that the physical copy will include a digital code, so fans who want both can indulge a little patience and not have to double-dip. Extras typically avoid controversy and are produced well in advance, so don’t expect any mention of Jonathan Majors’ recent legal situation.

Will you buy this, and if so, digital first, or holding out for a hard copy? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Ant-Man: Ant-niversary

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.