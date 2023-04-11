The Marvels Teaser Trailer Previews an Unlikely Team-Up

It’s been almost a full year since Disney+ subscribers watched as Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was zapped out of her bedroom only for Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to suddenly appear in her place. But fortunately, we’re finally getting some answers this fall. Ahead of its November release, Marvel Studios has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Marvels, which follows up on events depicted in Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel. You can check it out for yourself below.

2023 certainly seems to be the year of Nick Fury’s comeback. Because in addition to his role in June’s Secret Invasion series, he also appears prominently in the new teaser as a top-ranking member of S.A.B.E.R., which also counts Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau among its agents. While investigating a strange phenomenon during a spacewalk in Earth’s orbit, Monica is suddenly transported to a hostile alien planet. And in her place (and in her spacesuit), Fury is shocked to see Kamala Khan flailing around outside his window.

The trio of heroines eventually realize that their powers have somehow become entangled. This forces them to team up, much to Kamala’s delight and the other two’s dismay. The ensuing journey will bring the characters to a host of new and familiar worlds while battling a host of formidable adversaries. Foremost among these is Zawe Ashton, who co-stars in The Marvels as the film’s mystery villain. In real-life, Ashton isn’t a stranger to Marvel foes, having been engaged to Loki star Tom Hiddleston since last fall. But in the new preview, her character appears to be linked to the Kree army of Accusers.

Unlike its predecessor, The Marvels take place in the present day. But this didn’t stop the film from using one of ‘90s biggest hits, the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic,” to the soundtrack of its upcoming adventure across the cosmos. Overall, the movie looks poised to be another lighthearted entry in the Marvel canon, and as a little something extra. Because more Flerkens are coming, including the return of Captain Marvel‘s Goose.

The Marvels will hit theaters on November 10.

