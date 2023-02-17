The Marvels Poster Reveals the Film’s New Fall Release Date

Marvel’s theatrical slate for 2023 slate officially kicks off today with the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But although this is Scott Lang’s day to shine, the House of Ideas also looking ahead to its last major release of the year, which will be hitting theaters a few months later than expected. The studio has premiered the first teaser poster for The Marvels, revealing that the film will now hit the big screen on November 10.

The Marvels is a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, with Brie Larson reprising her role as Carol Danvers. However, it also follows up on events depicted in WandaVision and Ms. Marvel on Disney+. Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris make their big screen debuts as Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, both of whom will team up with Larson’s Carol against a new threat, The poster shows all three characters assembled together and sporting brand new costumes underneath the phrase “Higher. Further. Faster. Together.” That’s a play on the original Captain Marvel’s tagline, “Higher. Further. Faster.”

Nia DaCosta is directing The Marvels, which also features the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and the introduction of Zawe Ashton as the film’s mystery villain. Originally, the movie was going to hit theaters on July 28. But the film’s new release date puts more distance between it and Marvel’s second release of the year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The new date also places it farther away from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which should give both films more room to breathe at the box office. Summer may be prime real estate, but Marvel has still proven itself to be a respectable fall performer over the years, with films like Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever doing big numbers worldwide.

