Natalie Holt’s Loki Score Gets the Mondo Vinyl Treatment

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will make his triumphant return when the second season hits Disney+ later this year. Until then, fans can prepare for his long-awaited comeback by revisiting the music from the first season. Mondo has announced the latest entry in its Marvel soundtrack series, which brings Natalie Holt’s Emmy-nominated Loki score to vinyl collectors in a vibrantly-designed package.

All 48 of Holt tracks are collected on three 180-gram LPs, each of which is a different color and fits inside a printed sleeve. The outer slipcase features artwork by Anne Benjamin and showcases Hiddleston’s God of Mischief alongside his variants from the first season’s penultimate episode, including Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, Richard E. Grant’s Classic Loki, Jack Veal’s Kid Loki, and DeObia Oparei’s Boastful Loki. The box set also comes with a TVA file folder insert, and it sounds like Holt herself had a say in the design process.

“I had an idea for the look of the sleeves, inspired by the opening credits from the TVA theme in Loki’s logo in black and white, and I’m thrilled with how Mondo and artist Anne Benjamin have taken my concept and created such epic and beautiful Loki inspired artwork,” said Holt in a new statement. “I really hope people can turn down the lights, open their ears and enjoy interacting with this Loki vinyl set!”

This isn’t the only Marvel soundtrack release on the horizon. Earlier this month, Mondo also teased that a 2XLP pressing of Ludwig Göransson’s score for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently in the works as well. The company still hasn’t announced a release date, but they did share the official cover art on Twitter.

Mondo’s pressing of Holt’s Loki score retails for $50 and will go on sale this Wednesday, March 22 at 12pm CT.

