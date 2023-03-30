Lee Sung Jin Will Write Marvel’s Thunderbolts Movie

Although the Thunderbolts movie is due to begin filming in a few months, Marvel has already lined up another writer to take a crack at the script. Via Variety, Lee Sung Jin, the creator of the Netflix original series, Beef, has signed on to rewrite the Thunderbolts script. His previous credits include Silicon Valley, Dave, and Tuca & Bertie.

The film itself is somewhat unexpectedly a reunion between Jin and two of his Beef collaborators: director Jake Schreier ad Steven Yeun, who was recently cast in an disclosed role. According to the writer, Schreier asked him to join this project.

“I’m rewriting it,” said Lee. “It’s the whole squad again. Jake asked me if I would come on board. I probably should have taken a break, but there’s a lot of themes and exciting things about the movie that I couldn’t help but sign on.”

“It’s truly an honor to be part of a Marvel thing, but it is very different,” continued Lee. “One, it’s not my project, it’s Jake’s. It’s such a large scope and scale that the type of writing is very different. At the same time, the process feels the same, I’m still talking to Jake every day… I think once you find the squad of people you love and trust and are so talented, you do everything you can to keep working with them.”

Eric Pearson wrote the previous draft of the script. So far, the confirmed cast members include Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

Are you intrigued to see what Lee Sung Jin brings to the Thunderbolts script? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Gary Miller/WireImage via Getty Images

