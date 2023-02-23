Steven Yeun Joins Marvel’s Thunderbolts Movie

Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie has added another big name to the cast. Deadline is reporting that Steven Yeun has signed on to play a “significant” role in the film. While specifics about Yeun’s character were not disclosed, the report also states that he could have “a role going forward in future films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Yeun is perhaps best known for playing Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead for several seasons. He also provides the voice of the main character in Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible animated series. However, Yeun’s career is already expanding beyond genre roles. In 2021, Yeun received his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in Minari. Last year, Yeun had a small part in Nope, and he is slated to headline the upcoming Netflix series, Beef.

Within Marvel’s comic book universe, Kurt Busiek and artist Mark Bagley created the Thunderbolts as a team of villains who were masquerading as heroes. But some of the team members enjoyed being heroic and decided to truly reform. The MCU’s incarnation of the Thunderbolts doesn’t currently include any of the founding members from the comic book team.

Florence Pugh is headlining the film as Yelena Belova, with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. Julia Louis-Dreyfus also stars as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the woman who began putting this team together in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri also has a role in the movie.

Jake Schreier will direct the film from a script by Eric Pearson. Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

Who do you think Steven Yeun will play in the MCU? Share your theories in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Thunderbolts Omnibus Vol. 1 HC

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.