Steven Yeun Praises Schreier’s Vision For Marvel’s Thunderbolts

One of the most exciting new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will make his franchise debut in Thunderbolts next year. Last month, Steven Yeun signed on to play a mystery character in the highly-anticipated team-up film. And as fans continue to speculate on the nature of his role, Yeun shared more about why he joined the movie’s cast in a new interview with Empire.

It’s no secret Yeun has experience within the comic book space. He rose to prominence thanks to his seven-year stint as Glenn Rhee on AMC’s The Walking Dead. And in 2021, he began voicing the title character in Amazon’s Invincible animated series. Yeun has also moved onto much bigger projects since then, resulting in his first Oscar nomination for his performance in 2020’s Minari. But when it came to booking a role in Thunderbolts, he was mainly excited to reunite with the movie’s director, whom he previously worked with on the upcoming Netflix series, Beef.

“I don’t know if it was explicitly on my bucket list,” said Yeun. “It was more the story, getting to work with Jake Schreier again, who directed Beef, and what his intentions were. The intentions of the particular character that they wanted me to play were very clear, and that’s what drew me to the film.”

Shreier is best known for directing lighthearted dramas like Robot & Frank and Paper Towns. Because of this, his own foray into the Marvel Universe has a lot of fans excited as well. Regardless, Thunderbolts is still a few months away from production, so it’s going to be a while before we get so much as an inkling about what he has planned for the namesake team of anti-heroes.

Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

Are you excited to see how Schreier’s filmmaking sensibility mixes with the MCU? Do you have any new theories about Yeun’s character? Let us know in the comment section below!

