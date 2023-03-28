Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen Joins the Cast of Deadpool 3

With Succession coming to a close after four seasons this year, one of its biggest stars is heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadline brings word that Matthew Macfadyen has booked a role in Deadpool 3, which will mark the first appearance of Ryan Reynolds in the MCU as well as the first R-rated entry in the history of the franchise.

Macfadyen’s role as Tom Wambsgans on Succession won him an Emmy Award last year for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Before the series premiered in 2018, he was probably best known for playing Mr. Darcy in the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice. His other popular credits include 2007’s Death at a Funeral and Paul W.S. Anderson’s 2011 take on The Three Musketeers.

The announcement doesn’t reveal which character Macfadyen is playing in Deadpool 3. Regardless, The Hollywood Reporter claims the film was casting a role “described as being a third wheel to Deadpool and Wolverine,” the latter of whom will be once again played by Hugh Jackman following his “retirement” from the role after Logan premiered in 2017. So Macfadyen could be sharing a number of scenes with both Reynolds and Jackman in the upcoming sequel. Last month, The Crown’s Emma Corrin also signed on to play the film’s mystery villain.

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3 after working with both Reynolds and Jackman on several earlier movie projects. Bob’s Burgers scribes Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin penned the initial draft of the screenplay. But after Levy came aboard last year, the original Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, were brought on to take their own pass at the script.

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

