Jack Kesy Cast as Hellboy in Millennium’s The Crooked Man

The upcoming Hellboy reboot from Millennium Media is moving along a lot faster than we thought it would. It hasn’t even been two weeks since the project was first announced. Regardless, the studio has already found the movie’s lead actor. Deadline brings word that Jack Kesy will star as the title character in Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Kesy is no stranger to comic book adaptations—in 2018, he briefly showed up as Black Tom Cassidy in Deadpool 2. He also has experience with heavy makeup and prosthetics, having appeared in the dual roles of Gabriel Bolivar and The Master on FX’s The Strain, so suiting up as Hellboy shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. Some of Kesy’s other recent credits include Amazon’s Without Remorse, 12 Strong, and The Outpost, the latter of which was another Millennium release.

“Jack Kesy is a dynamic actor who has the ability to morph into his roles,” said Millennium co-president Jonathan Yunger. “His talent and stature are perfect for this younger Hellboy. I was very impressed with him while working together on The Outpost.”

Now that he’s officially onboard, Kesy will be the third actor to bring Hellboy to life on the big screen in almost 20 years. He follows in the footsteps of Ron Perlman, who starred in Guillermo del Toro’s two Hellboy films in 2004 and 2008, and David Harbour, who played the character in Millennium’s last attempt at a reboot in 2019.

The Crooked Man takes place in the 1950s in rural Appalachia, where a younger, far less experienced Hellboy gets stranded with a rookie BPRD agent. Eventually, they encounter a small community plagued by witches whose devilish leader, the titular Crooked Man, has a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is co-writing the script for the film alongside Chris Golden, with Brian Taylor sitting in the director’s chair. Production will begin in Bulgaria sometime later this year.

Millennium still hasn’t announced a release date for Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

How do you feel about Kesy starring as the new Hellboy? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

