Another Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Highlights Rainbow Road

Every Nintendo gamer has a favorite Mario Kart level, but Rainbow Road easily stands out as one of the best. Aside from its fantastic visuals, the course is known for having some of the highest stakes in the entire franchise, since the lack of guardrails means that one wrong move can cause players to tumble into the endless void of space. And soon, fans might get to see this happen on the big screen. Universal and Illumination have released a new poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie featuring a new look at Rainbow Road. You can check it out for yourself below.

The billboard-style poster shows a handful of the movie’s main characters racing along the multicolored track in their own signature vehicles. Mario appears in his usual go-kart, but it looks like the filmmakers gave everyone else an upgrade. Princess Peach is seen riding a new tricked-out motorcycle, while Toad rides in a monster truck that clashes hilariously with his diminutive size. Additionally, Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong follow along in their own barrel- and jungle-themed ATVs.

We still don’t know how Rainbow Road will factor into the film’s storyline. Regardless, its inclusion is a nice treat for fans who have been playing Mario Kart since the original game bowed on the SNES in 1992. You can check out the new poster below.

As a bonus, the poster was released to announce the date of the next Nintendo Direct event. During the upcoming livestream, Universal will also premiere The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s final trailer. Fans can watch that starting at 2pm PST on Thursday, March 9.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit theaters on April 7.

What do you think of the new poster for the film? Are you excited to watch the new trailer in a few weeks?

