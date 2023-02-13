Universal’s new wave of Super Mario Bros. Movie posters continues today with fresh promo shots featuring two of the film’s supporting characters. After releasing key art last week spotlighting Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, the movie’s official Twitter account has thrown the spotlight on Donkey Kong and Bowser, showing each character against some very familiar backgrounds. You can view both Super Mario-related posters below.

Donkey Kong’s poster shows the affable primate doing what he does best—smashing barrels! Over the last 40+ years, barrels have been a hallmark of Nintendo’s Donkey Kong franchise, whether they’re being used as vehicles, bongo drums, or—most commonly—weapons. Plus, the image also gives us a new look at DK’s home turf, Donkey Kong Island, complete with a massive waterfall and overwater bungalows.

Appropriately enough, Bowser’s new poster is far more menacing. It shows the fanged Koopa King holding a Super Star after laying waste to the kingdom of the penguins, some of whom are seen running for their lives in the foreground. Behind him, his army of foot soldiers stands at the ready, all while their floating fortress looms large in the sky, waiting for them to seek out their next target.

Chris Pratt headlines the film as the voice of Mario, with Charlie Day and Anya Taylor-Joy co-starring as Luigi and Princess Peach, repectively. Keegan-Michael Key also appears in the flm as Toad. Additional cast members include Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit theaters on April 7.

