Mario Conquers Evil With $58 Million In Third Weekend

For the third weekend in a row, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the box office champion. And it’s likely to stay in the number 1 slot until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in the first weekend of May. Until then, there are no serious contenders to the crown, and Mario finished well ahead of Evil Dead Rise with $58 million.

That brings Nintendo and Illumination’s collaboration to $434.3 million domestic, which makes it the third highest-grossing Universal Pictures movie of all-time. Among Universal films, only E.T. The Extraterrestrial and Jurassic World made more money, with $437.1 million and $653.4 million, respectively. Not adjusted for inflation, of course.

Regardless of its second place finish, Warner Bros. Discovery’s New Line Films has to be happy with Evil Dead Rise‘s opening weekend of $23.5 million. This movie was originally intended as a HBO Max original film, and its budget was reportedly only $19 million. Worldwide, Evil Dead Rise is already up to $40 million, and should finish well in the black.

In third place, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant had a very modest $6.28 million opening despite very good reviews. John Wick: Chapter 4 slowed down again in fourth place. with $5.75 million, and $168.8 million to date. It’s just a few million behind matching the $171 million domestic total of its predecessor, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Amazon Studios’ Air finished the weekend in fifth place, with $5.5 million and $41.3 million over three weeks. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves only had a 30% drop in its fourth weekend, and it came in sixth place with $5.4 million. However, the film’s $82.1 million domestic take is unlikely to manifest a sequel.

Last week’s new horror titles, The Pope’s Exorcist and Renfield, dropped to seventh and eighth place, respectively. The Pope’s Exorcist had $3.3 million towards a $14.9 million total, while Renfield could only scare up $3.1 million, bringing its domestic run to $13.6 million. In limited release, Beau is Afraid came in ninth with $2.7 million, and $3.1 million to date. Rounding out the top ten was Crunchyroll’s anime film, Suzume, which had $1.62 million. That brings its new total to $8.4 million.

