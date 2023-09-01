The Incredibles Celebrates Theatrical Re-Release With Disney 100 Poster

Pixar is celebrating The Incredibles’ return to theaters with a new Disney 100 poster.

Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles is returning to select theaters from September 1 through 14 in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary. Pixar tweeted a new poster celebrating the rerelease and encouraging fans to “grab their super suit” before heading to the theater.

Grab your super suit! ? Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles is flying back into select US theaters September 1 – 14. #Disney100



Get tickets now: https://t.co/8hYLsKZmYI pic.twitter.com/hqo6MoyJJL — Pixar (@Pixar) September 1, 2023

Directed by Brad Bird, The Incredibles was originally released in June 2004. The story follows a family of superheroes, the Parrs, who have to hide their superpowers from the world but then get sucked into an adventure involving a dangerous villain named Syndrome (Jason Lee).

The movie also features vocal performances from Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Spencer Fox, and Samuel L. Jackson. The Incredibles won Best Animated Feature and Best Sound Editing at the 77th Academy Awards. It was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Sound Mixing.

Brad Bird returned to the Incredibles in 2018 to write and direct a sequel, Incredibles 2, which is currently the fifth highest-grossing animated film of all time following the 2019 Lion King remake, Frozen II, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Frozen.

For more information on participating locations or to purchase tickets, visit Fandango by clicking here.

What other movies are being rereleased for Disney’s 100th anniversary?

The Incredibles isn’t the only Disney movie returning to theaters for the company’s 100th anniversary, as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Toy Story, Frozen, and Beauty and the Beast all received rereleases earlier this summer.

Following The Incredibles’ rerelease, Disney is bringing Coco back to theaters from September 15 to September 28, followed by 1994’s The Lion King from September 29 to October 12 and Moana from October 13 to October 26.

The Incredibles is also currently available to stream on Disney+.