It’s Mario’s world, we’re just living in it. Following its impressive $204 million 5-day opening last week, The Super Mario Bros. Movie topped the box office in its second weekend with $92 million. For the record, that’s the seventh-highest second weekend of all-time, and enough to send Mario‘s domestic total to $353.2 million. Worldwide, Super Mario Bros. has jumped to $693 million, and it will likely pass $700 million today. It’s by far the biggest hit of the year.

Mario will probably easily take next weekend’s box office as well, since Evil Dead Rise is only expected to open with $15 million to $20 million. And this weekend, a pair of new horror films couldn’t put a dent in Super Mario Bros.’ total. The Pope’s Exorcist managed only $8.5 million in second place, while Renfield followed with $7.7 million in third place.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has cooled off considerably and dropped to #4 with $7.67 million. However, it’s $159.8 million total may get another sequel out of this franchise yet even beyond the Ballerina spinoff movie next year. In fifth place for the weekend, Amazon Studios’ Air had $7.6 million towards its $33.1 million total.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves fell to #6 with $7.4 million and $74.1 million to date. It’s worldwide total is now around $157. 1 million, and it’s very unlikely to break even or get a sequel. It just didn’t have enough repeat business to compensate for its $37.2 million opening three weeks ago.

The anime film, Suzume, opened in seventh place with $4.8 million, followed by Mamma Mafia in eighth with $2.3 million for its opening weekend. Scream VI may exit the top ten next weekend, but for this weekend, it held on to the #9 slot and added $1.42 million to its $106.7 million total. And finally, Nefarious opened in tenth place with $1.26 million in limited release.

What do you think about The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $92 million second weekend?

