Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Concert Experience Comes To New York

Ahead of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s June premiere, fans in the New York area can revisit Sony’s original Spider-Verse entry like never before with a special one-night-only event happening next month. On Friday, March 17, Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre will play host to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert, a screening of the Oscar-winning film complete with a live orchestra and DJ supplying the film’s eclectic musical compositions.

Scheduling the concert in Brooklyn was an apt choice, because that’s the place that Miles Morales calls home. Just as Into the Spider-Verse broke new ground by spotlighting a superhero of color, the upcoming show will attempt something similar with its own musical talent. Composer Daniel Pemberton’s score will be performed by Broadway Sinfonietta, an NYC-based all-female orchestra made up entirely of BIPOC artists.

Spider-Man: Into The #SpiderVerse Live in Concert swings into Kings Theatre in NYC on March 17. This World Premiere event pairs the Academy Award-winning film with an orchestra and turntables live on stage. Tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/7SrDSHEJZm pic.twitter.com/hVA9EGiAD4 — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) February 10, 2023

Attendees can look forward to live renditions of songs from Into the Spider-Verse’s critically-acclaimed soundtrack as well. Unfortunately, Post Malone and Swae Lee won’t be showing up to perform “Sunflower” in person. Instead, DJ Dwells will be on hand to play this and many other songs from the album.

