Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals Nine New Spider-Logos

The last trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse revealed hundreds of spider-variants slated to make appearances in the highly-anticipated sequel. However, giving all of them speaking parts is a tall order, even if the film does run more than two hours long. With this, some heroes are bound to play meatier roles than others. And thanks to a new series of Spider-Logos released by the official Spider-VerseTwitter account, we have a much better idea of who these characters might be.
Sony’s latest tease for Across the Spider-Verse reveals nine unique emblems, each of which will grace a different heroes costume. The first three logos belong to Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Miguel O’Hara, all of whom appeared in the original 2018 film and in the upcoming second installment. But the remaining emblems belong to new heroes making their big-screen debut this summer. Check out the photos below.
Miles Morales/Spider-Man
Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman
Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man
Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman
Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India
Hobart Brown/Spider-Punk
Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider
Cyborg Spider-Woman
Margo/Spider-Byte
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 2.
