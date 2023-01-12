Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals Nine New Spider-Logos

The last trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse revealed hundreds of spider-variants slated to make appearances in the highly-anticipated sequel. However, giving all of them speaking parts is a tall order, even if the film does run more than two hours long. With this, some heroes are bound to play meatier roles than others. And thanks to a new series of Spider-Logos released by the official Spider-Verse Twitter account, we have a much better idea of who these characters might be.

Sony’s latest tease for Across the Spider-Verse reveals nine unique emblems, each of which will grace a different heroes costume. The first three logos belong to Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Miguel O’Hara, all of whom appeared in the original 2018 film and in the upcoming second installment. But the remaining emblems belong to new heroes making their big-screen debut this summer. Check out the photos below.

Miles Morales/Spider-Man Miles Morales returns as Across the Spider-Verse ‘s main character after finally embracing his Spider-Man persona in the previous installment. This time, Miles is shown to be a lot more confident in his new role as a superhero. But he must still overcome a few lingering feelings of self-doubt as he takes on new threats, including Jason Schwartzman’s The Spot.

Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman Hailee Steinfeld reprises her role as Gwen Stacy (affectionately known as Spider-Gwen) from Into the Spider-Verse . Picking up right where the last film left off, Gwen invites Miles on a brand new multiversal adventure. The new film will reportedly explore a romance between them as well.

Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man After showing up in the original movie’s post-credits scene, Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara will have a much bigger presence in Across the Spider-Verse . But don’t expect him to get along with his counterparts right off the bat. The filmmakers have hinted that Miguel will have an adversarial relationship with Miles. Specifically, because both characters have different ideas about how to save the world.

Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman Issa Rae is one of the biggest new additions to the sequel’s cast as Jessica Drew. Comic book fans know Jessica as the original Spider-Woman. However, the animators took several liberties with her classic design. Rae’s take on the character has been visibly pregnant in early trailers for the film. But at least her familiar spider emblem retains its traditional yellow hue.

Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India India got its own Spider-Man in 2004, when Gotham Entertainment Group published its own four-issue miniseries featuring the character. We still don’t know who’s voicing this variant in the upcoming movie. Regardless, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have confirmed that he receives his powers from an ancient yogi instead of a radioactive spider.

Hobart Brown/Spider-Punk Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is providing the voice of this fan-favorite variant in Across the Spider-Verse . Befitting his love of all things punk rock, Hobart’s costume notably features liberty spikes and a denim vest. But his FNSM (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) emblem is a twist on the classic logo for the New York hardcore scene.

Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider Many fans would probably rather forget that Marvel’s Clone Saga event ever happened. Despite this, Ben Reilly will finally make his cinematic debut later this year. Even among the haters, the logo on Ben’s costume is instantly recognizable, with rounded edges that taper off into fierce points.

Cyborg Spider-Woman A Cyborg version of Spider-Man previously showed up in Marvel’s Edge of the Spider-Verse event, and he even got his own toy tie-in. But as far as we know, there has never been a female version of this character…until now. Due to the lack of backstory, the filmmakers can safely play around with her origin and make it their own. But her spider icon, which is made of metal and chains, honors that of her male predecessor.

Margo/Spider-Byte Originally appearing in Vault of Spiders #1, Margo was introduced as the inhabitant of a world where everyone prefers to spend their time in Cyberspace, a simulation occupied by virtual avatars. Taking on the mantle of Spider-Byte, Margo uses this identity to half various forms of cybercrime.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 2.

What do you think about these Spider-Logos? Tell us your picks in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -The Art of the Movie

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.