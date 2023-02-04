Kingdoms Collide in the New Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster

In just over two months, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit theaters and (hopefully) do right by the enduring legacy of Nintendo’s most famous characters. Ahead of its release, Universal and Illumation have debuted a colorful new poster for the film that gathers all of these heroes and villains in one place. You can check it out for yourself below.

Incidentally, the movie’s release coincides with the 30th anniversary of 1993’s Super Mario Bros. That film famously set an impossibly low bar for video game adaptations that has rarely been cleared. Regardless, trying to redeem the franchise using CG animation was probably the right way to go. The poster shows Mario and Luigi standing back to back and surrounded by other Nintendo favorites like Donkey Kong, Toad, Peach, and the villainous Bowser looming large over everyone. A few supporting players, including Kamek and Bowser’s army of Koopa Paratroopas, make appearances as well.

On the poster’s right-hand side, fans can also see the Rainbow Road, one of the most famous courses from Nintendo’s Mario Kart series. This is one of several locations expected to be borrowed from various classic Mario titles. However, most of the film’s action seemingly takes place in the Mushroom Kingdom, whose bright and sunny disposition is contrasted with Bowser’s magma-spitting castle at the bottom of the poster, hinting at the epic battle between the two worlds that lies ahead.

Chris Pratt stars in the film as the voice of Mario alongside Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), and Jack Black (Bowser). The movie will also feature the voices of Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film from a script by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens on April 7.

What do you think of the new poster for the film? Let us know in the comment section below!

