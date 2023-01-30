Donkey Kong Speaks in the Latest Super Mario Bros. Promo

Nintendo gamers haven’t been shy about voicing their opposition to certain casting choices for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Regardless, they seem to be more receptive to the idea of Seth Rogen providing the voice of Donkey Kong. Rogen’s famously gravelly voice seemingly made him an ideal fit to bring the barrel-tossing great ape to life. Now, a new TV spot gives us a better idea of how he will sound when the film hits theaters this spring. You can check it out for yourself in the player below.

The spot features additional footage of Mario and DK duking it out in a grand arena worthy of Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. franchise. Unfortunately, Mario still isn’t much of a match forthe great ape, even after he obtains a power-up that gives him a bright yellow cat suit. In the games, the suit lets Mario run up walls and scratch at his enemies. But all it does here is add to his public humiliation while other familiar characters like Toad and Princess Peach watch from the sidelines.

Chris Pratt is starring in the film as Mario, with Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser. Charlie Day co-stars as Luigi alongside Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film from a script by Matthew Fogel. The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens on April 7.

Are you happy with Rogen’s Donkey Kong voice? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

Recommend Reading: The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.