The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has $204 Million 5-Day Opening

Almost every box office projection for this weekend had The Super Mario Bros. Movie opening north of $100 million. However, no one predicted that its five-day opening would balloon to $204 million. Bringing it out two days early proved to be a huge windfall for Universal Pictures, Illumination, and Nintendo, the three partners behind this film. The three-day opening numbers were impressive on their own, with $146.36 million. Worldwide, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has already brought in $377 million, and it is clearly the biggest hit of the year so far.

John Wick: Chapter 4 fought off two challengers for the #2 slot with $14.6 million, and a new $147 million total. That sequel also edged out last week’s box office champion, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which fell from #1 to #3, with $14.5 million. With only $62.2 million to date, Honor Among Thieves will likely finish well below the threshold that would guarantee a sequel.

Amazon Studios’ Air was a strong contender at #4, with $14.46 over the weekend, and $20.2 million over five days. For a while, it looked like Air could have leaped over John Wick and D&D. In fifth place, Scream VI scared up another $3.31 million, which was good enough to reach $103.8 million.

His Only Son rose to sixth place on Easter weekend, with $3.25 towards its $11 million total. Behind it, Creed III reached seventh place with $2.8 million, and $153.2 million to date.

Alas, poor Shazam! Fury of the Gods dropped to eighth place with only $1.6 million. After four weeks, it has only earned $56.6 million, and may fall out of the top ten next weekend without reaching $60 million. That makes it one of the bigger superhero movie flops in recent memory.

In ninth place, Owen Wilson’s Paint made some happy little trees on its way to $750,000 in limited release. And finally, Thousand and One closed out the top ten with $600,000, and $2.9 million to date, also in limited release.

