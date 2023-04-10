The Super Mario Bros. Movie – What Did You Think?!

Warning: The comment section of this post will have spoilers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie!

It took three decades for the Super Mario Bros. to get a second chance in Hollywood, but that changed in a big way thanks to Illumination, Universal Pictures, and Nintendo itself. Their collaboration may have gotten mixed reviews, but fans have voted with their wallets to make it a blockbuster hit. Now, it’s your turn to speak. This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

No one could argue that the film doesn’t have some beautiful images that are straight from the games. Nintendo’s influence is clearly felt all over this flick, including the chase scene on the Rainbow Road, which was lifted from the Super Mario Kart games. Those touches really made the movie.

Chris Pratt’s Mario voice was a contentious issue for fans months before the film was released, but it doesn’t seem to have impacted the box office at all. If anything, this weekend has ensured that a sequel is inevitable. And we’re willing to bet that Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Seth Rogen will all be back in some capacity.

