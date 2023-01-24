Jakks Pacific Offers First Look at Super Mario Bros. Movie Toys

The Super Mario Bros. Movie looks likely to be a merchandising juggernaut this year. Putting some of the world’s most recognizable characters onscreen for the first time (well, first time looking like they’re supposed to, due apologies to Bob Hoskins) feels like a license to print money. And part of that license, namely the toy part, falls to Jakks Pacific, which today revealed the first movie-based action figures in the image above.

Because the movie sticks close to the canonical game designs, the figures look pretty familiar. On the offchance any toy collectors like the games but dislike the movie, the toys should still appeal. What sets the figures apart, according to a Jakks press release, is “realistic acrylic eyes and movie accessories in a premium window box.” Aside from the action figures, which look to have multiple points of articulation, Jakks plans playsets, plushes, and a “super cool” RC vehicle. Presumably a Mario Kart of some sort.

February 26 will serve as the official launch date for movie-related product. Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Peach clearly feature in the first figure wave. Bowser seems inevitable, though he’ll have to come as a much larger deluxe.

What do you think of these new figures? Let us know in comments.

Recommend Reading: The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.