Joker Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir Returns To Score Folie à Deux

In addition to Joaquin Phoenx, Zazie Beetz, and director/co-writer Todd Phillips, WB’s upcoming Joker sequel is bringing back another key player from the original film. While speaking with Variety, composer Hildur Guðnadóttir revealed that she will return to write the score for Joker: Folie à Deux.

Given her history-making success with the original Joker, it’s no surprise why the filmmakers asked Guðnadóttir to return for the sequel. Her rousing musical suites netted the film one of its two Academy Award wins in early 2019. The Best Actor Oscar went to Phoenix for his performance as Arthur Fleck.

Guðnadóttir’s Joker soundtrack also took home the the BAFTA Award for Best Original Music and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score, making her the first solo female composer to win at all three ceremonies. During the interview, Guðnadóttir also shared that she “just started” writing the score for Folie à Deux. And because the next installment is being developed as a musical, it should allow her to flex her talents in all-new ways.

Incidentally, Joker was the last film that Guðnadóttir composed until 2022, when she scored two of the year’s most critically-acclaimed features: Tár and Women Talking. Guðnadóttir’s work on both movies earned rave reviews, and they are expected to earn her several additional nominations over the course of the ongoing awards season. In 2019, she also composed the music for HBO’s Chernobyl, for which she won her a Primetime Emmy Award.

Folie à Deux began production last month with Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga assuming the role of Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a.k.a. Harley Quinn. Beetz is also coming back as Arthur’s former neighbor, Sophie Dumond. New additions to the cast include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Phillips is returning to direct the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with his original Joker collaborator Scott Silver.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.

Are you happy to hear that Guðnadóttir is returning for the sequel? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Joker: 80 Years of the Clown Prince of Crime (The Deluxe Edition)

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.