Todd Phillips Shares On-Set Image of Joker: Folie à Deux

It’s no joke — the sequel to the cinematic version of an Elseworlds Joker tale is now in production. And to commemorate the first day of shooting, director Todd Phillips has shared an image of Joaquin Phoenix on set as Arthur Fleck. The role, for which Phoenix won an Oscar, depicts an alternate take on Batman’s arch-nemesis, depicted as a failed comedian with a laughing disorder. He finally snaps as the result of abusive behavior and gaslighting from society, family and associates.

In the image from Joker: Folie à Deux, the now-incarcerated Fleck appears, getting a shave from an Arkham Asylum orderly. Our Joker is as thin as ever, and presumably just as homicidal.

Lady Gaga costars as this reality’s version of Harley Quinn. Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey have also been cast, with Zazie Beetz reprising her role as Sophie. (Or, perhaps, Arthur’s hallucination of Sophie.) The movie is expected to feature musical elements.

