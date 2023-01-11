Marvel Producer Teases Ant-Man 3’s Impact on the MCU’s Future

Phase 5 of the MCU will kick off with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Compared to the previous two Ant-Man movies, Quantumania will feel larger in scale due to its setting in the Quantum Realm and the introduction of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Plus, the stakes will be raised as Kang’s dynasty begins to take shape and he becomes the next big villain for Marvel. In the film’s official press release (via The Direct), Marvel producer Stephen Broussard explained how Quantumania will affect the future of the MCU.

“We talk about movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which you saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it felt like the entirety of the MCU turned on that,” said Broussard. “Captain America: Civil War was another film where you saw heroes divided and in camps and battle lines being drawn—it really felt like the future of the MCU was going to be defined by the action of that film. We really liked the idea of making this Ant-Man film as important and integral to the MCU going forward.”

Time itself will play a central role in Quantumania as well. In fact, the film’s latest trailer shows Kang offering time to Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) as the “one thing” he wants back more than anything else. Specifically, time with his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), since Scott missed out on five years of her life while trapped in the Quantum Realm during the Blip. And despite the intense action teased in some of the early footage, Broussard believes the main theme is the relationship between those two characters.

“One of our philosophies that we’ve always applied at the studio is to just go back to character, and to root it in character, and the science-fiction and the world-building is fun but ultimately it’s window dressing to the characters who are on this journey,” continued Broussard. “I think as long as we never forget that this is a story about a father and his daughter reconnecting, which essentially is what this film is, then the headiness of the multiverse, the headiness of the Quantum Realm sorts itself out because you only need to understand that it’s a father-and-daughter story.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.

How do you think Quantumania will shake up the future of the MCU? Let us know in the comment section below!

