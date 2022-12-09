Jonathan Majors Studied Earlier MCU Villains For Kang Inspiration

Kang the Conqueror is set to unleash havoc on the MCU starting with next February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Jonathan Majors, who stars as Kang and his variants, will add his name to a long list of actors who have joined Marvel in villainous roles over the years. But before joining the MCU, Majors did his research by studying previous Marvel antagonists. And while speaking with CinePOP, he shared which MCU villains he drew inspiration from when crafting his take on Kang.

“It’s funny, because I did go through and I did look at Ultron, I looked at Loki, I looked at Thanos,” said Majors. “And I had an idea of, just for me, what I wanted to bring to the MCU through Kang. And there’s a certain requirement that has to happen. I think Ultron, Loki, and Thanos, I think those would be the quintessential baddies or anti-heroes. They all had very interesting qualities to them and some of them shared qualities, which is just a necessity for taking up the mantle. And so once I took those out and put those in the Kang soup, I then looked at, ‘What is it we need for this time period?’”

Marvel is currently setting up Kang to be the new overarching villain of the MCU, similar to Thanos’ run during The Infinity Saga. Majors is aware that his portrayal of Kang will automatically be compared to Josh Brolin’s Thanos. However, Majors feels that Kang has qualities that make him inherently different from the Mad Titan.

“I think Thanos was an incredible big bad,” continued Majors. “We’re only in this phase because he did such a great job. Josh Brolin did such a great job portraying him. I try to stay out of comparisons between Kang and Thanos. It’s a whole different world. My assignment is different, and the character of Kang is different, so it will be different.”

You can watch the entire interview below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

Are you excited to see Kang in the MCU? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Kang: The Saga Of The Once And Future Conqueror

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.