Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill Says “My Turn To Wear the Cape Has Passed”

Two months ago, Man of Steel star Henry Cavill proudly announced that he was back as Superman in upcoming DC Extended Universe projects. However, plans changed after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios in November. Earlier today, Gunn announced that he is writing a new young Superman movie, and that Cavill would not return. Now, Cavill has shared his response to the news on his Instagram account.

“I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and it’s sad news, everyone,” said Cavill. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish. them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

But like a true Man of Steel, Cavill added that “For those who have been by side through the years, we can mourn for a bit. But then we must remember, Superman is still around. My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

On Twitter, Gunn noted that he and Safran “had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans. And we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

So, it’s possible that Cavill may eventually have a role in the DC Studios films. But it may not be Superman.

What do you think about Cavill’s response to the Superman news? Let us know in the comment section below!

