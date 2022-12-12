Timothée Chalamet Announces the End of Filming on Dune: Part Two

Audiences are one massive step closer to seeing the rest of Paul Atreides’ journey unfold on the big screen. Since July, the cast and crew of the original Dune have been toiling away overseas on the highly-anticipated sequel. But earlier today, Muad’Dib himself, Timothée Chalamet, took to Instagram to announce that principal photography on Dune: Part Two has officially come to an end. To mark the occasion, Chalamet shared a photo from the set with his father, Marc Chalamet. You can check out his post below.

Like the first movie, most of Part Two was filmed in Budapest. However, the crew also shot a number of scenes in Italy and Abu Dhabi over the last several months. Now that cameras have stopped rolling, Villeneuve and his team have just under a year to complete post-production before the movie has its world premiere next fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

In addition to Chalamet, Part Two will also feature the return of Zendaya as Chani, Paul’s Fremen love interest who reportedly has a much bigger role in the second installment. Other returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and Charlotte Rampling.

The sequel will also introduce a handful of key supporting characters from Frank Herbert’s original novel as well. Florence Pugh is joining the cast as Princess Irulan, the daughter of Christopher Walken’s Emperor Shaddam IV. She will also be joined by Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli.

Dune: Part Two will hit theaters on November 3, 2023.

Are you happy to hear that the sequel has wrapped production? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Dune (Penguin Galaxy)

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Filming on Dune: Part Two.