The Cancelled Batman Beyond Movie Would Have Featured Catwoman

Cancelled Batman Beyond Movie Would Have Featured Catwoman

A lot of DC movie projects fell by the wayside when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios last month. Earlier this week, The Ankler’s Jeff Sneider announced that a movie for Michael Keaton’s Batman was one of the casualties. The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez added that the film in question as an adaptation of Batman Beyond. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter not only confirmed that the Batman Beyond movie was real, the outlet revealed that Catwoman would have played a part in it.

According to THR, the film would have been “looking to resuscitate a romance between a [Michael Keaton’s] Batman and Catwoman. However, THR didn’t speculate as to whether Michelle Pfeiffer would have reprised her role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman from Batman Returns. Keaton and Pfeiffer shared the screen in that film, which was also his last appearance as Batman until the upcoming Flash movie.

Apparently, Keaton’s return in The Flash, his appearance in the now-cancelled Batgirl movie, and his cameo in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were all building towards the Batman Beyond film. It was based on the 1999 animated spinoff from Batman: The Animated Series which followed Terry McGinnis, a teenager living in the future, who became the new Batman under the tutelage of an elderly Bruce Wayne.

Christina Hodson, the screenwriter of Birds of Prey, Batgirl, and The Flash, successfully pitched the Batman Beyond film to Warner Bros. Pictures. THR also notes that WB’s executives were excited by Hodson’s take, and she was in the process of writing the script until “she was told to stop” two weeks after Gunn and Safran assumed control of DC Studios.

For now, there’s no indication that the Batman Beyond film will be revisited at a later date.

Would you have been interested in seeing Catwoman return in Batman Beyond? Let us know in the comment section below!

