First Ten Minutes of Black Adam Go Online For the Film’s Digital Debut

Ten Minutes of Black Adam Go Online For the Film’s Digital Debut

Regardless of the fact that Black Adam is still in the top five at the box office, Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have opted to begin the film’s digital release just a month after it hit theaters. That’s why Vudu has released a new video that features the first ten minutes of Black Adam.

However, if you’re expecting to see Dwayne Johnson’s title character, then you’re going to be disappointed by this video. Because for some reason, it completely cuts out the debut of “The Champion” with his full powers, and Teth-Adam only makes a small appearance here. Additionally, there appear to be some cuts for content, including the death of a slave early in the film. This part of the movie is very exposition heavy, and perhaps a stronger choice would have been to start the preview with Black Adam’s emergence in the modern world.

The highlight of the video is the brief glimpse at the Council of Wizards, including Djimon Hounsou as the wizard Shazam. This firmly links Black Adam to the Shazam! franchise, just as he is in the comics. But in terms of superhero showdowns, Johnson has his eyes on a bigger fight.

Black Adam is out in theaters now, and it also available on Vudu and other digital outlets.

