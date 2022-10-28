Anya Taylor-Joy Announces the End of Filming on Furiosa

Audiences are one step closer to revisiting George Miller’s post-apocalyptic Mad Max franchise. Earlier this year, cameras began rolling on Furiosa, an upcoming prequel focusing on Charlize Theron’s breakout heroine from Mad Max: Fury Road. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping in for Theron as a younger version the character. Now, Taylor-Joy has confirmed that the film has officially wrapped production.

Taylor-Joy announced the end of filming in a new post on Instagram. She also used the opportunity to thank Furiosa’s cast and crew for making her experience in Australia so rewarding. But based on what she had to say, it sounds like the four-month shoot really pushed her to her limits. You can read her full statement below.

Miller is returning to direct Furiosa from a screenplay he co-wrote with Nico Lathouris. The supporting cast notably includes Chris Hemsworth, who is rumored to be starring as the prequel’s main villain. Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles have all booked roles in the film as well.

Here is Warner Bros.’ official synposis for Furiosa:

“As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

Furiosa will hit theaters on May 24, 2024.

