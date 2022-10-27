Kevin Feige Shares His Reaction To James Gunn’s New Role At DC

For the last fourteen years, Kevin Feige has had such incredible success at Marvel Studios that Warner Bros. was openly looking for a “Kevin Feige” of their own to run DC’s films and TV shows. Earlier this week, that search ended with James Gunn and Peter Safran being named the co-CEOs of DC Studios. Before directing The Suicide Squad and creating the Peacemaker series for DC, Gunn directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel. And as Feige playfully pointed out last night, Gunn still has some Marvel work to finish. James Gunn’s new role.

The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Feige at the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That’s where Feige expressed his support for Gunn without missing a chance to plug some of Marvel’s upcoming projects.

“I speak to James almost every day. We have a wonderful thing called the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming out,” said Feige. “We have a wonderful thing called Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming out in May. How he’ll have any time to work on DC until May I don’t know, but once he does have the time I’ll be very excited. I’ll be first in line.”

By coincidence, the news about Gunn’s new role broke just hours after Marvel released the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. And it’s unclear how much is left to be done on the special and the next Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn and Safran are slated to begin their new jobs on November 1. Under the terms of their deal, Gunn and Safran can still direct and produce films, but only for DC Studios. Presumably this means Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be Gunn’s last Marvel movie.

Photo Credits: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney and Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images

