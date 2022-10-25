James Gunn and Peter Safran Are the New Co-CEOs of DC Studios

The search for DC’s “Kevin Feige” is over, and DC Films is no more. In its place, Warner Bros. Discovery is starting DC Studios with two new co-CEOs: James Gunn and Peter Safran. Via The Hollywood Reporter, as of November 1, Gunn and Safran will assume control over DC’s film and TV projects. Gunn will be focusing on the creative aspects of the job, while Safran will focus on business and production. Additionally, Gunn and Safran will still direct and produce upcoming projects, respectively.

“We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children,” said Gunn and Safran in a joint statement. “We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”

As recently as last week, Gunn and Safran were believed to be in talks for a new DC movie. However, their negotiations for the top job were reportedly in progress even while Warner Bros. was attempting to recruit Dan Lin for the position. As part of their new jobs, Gunn and Safran will now report directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslov.

“DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe,” added Zaslav in his own statement. “Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling.”

According to THR, there are some exceptions to Gunn and Safran’s purview. Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie À Deux will be overseen by Warner Bros. film co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. THR also notes that it’s unclear if Matt Reeves’ Batman projects and films will be handled by De Luca and Abdy or by Gunn and Safran.

What do you think about James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over DC Studios? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Warner Bros

