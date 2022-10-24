Black Adam’s Opening Weekend Reaches $67 Million

There’s only room for one king at the box office, and for now, that’s Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson’s long-in-the-works DC superhero flick rose above earlier industry predictions on Sunday to finish with $67 million in its opening weekend. When combined with the international box office numbers, Black Adam had a $140 million worldwide opening weekend.

Via Deadline, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia said “The success of Black Adam is truly a dream come true. We’ve been working towards this family goal here at Seven Bucks for 15 years, applying every bit of experience we’ve acquired over the years to help bring this project to life. So, to be here now seeing how our hard work has been paid off with the biggest opening of our careers is an incredible feeling.”

“Our goal with this film was to establish several new characters in the DCEU that would give us an opportunity, in success, to really expand the universe,” added Garcia. “But most importantly we wanted to take care of the fans. We’ve been listening to their feedback for years and we were determined to give them what they wanted. Their enthusiasm for the film has been incredible and truly matches the passion that our Seven Bucks team along with FPC and Jaume [Collet-Serra] poured into this movie.”

Provided it doesn’t suffer a serious drop in its second weekend, Black Adam will likely remain at #1 for the next two weekends. However, the film will probably be unseated by Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the weekend of November 11-13. That sequel is projected to have an opening weekend of about $175 million, which could rise or fall when the actual numbers arrive.

For the rest of the top films at this weekend’s box office, Universal’s Ticket To Paradise was relatively successful counterprogramming to Black Adam. It came in at #2 with $16.34 million. In third place, Smile continues to outperform expectations with $8.35 million and a cumulative total of $84.3 million. Universal and Blumhouse’s Halloween Ends suffered an 80% drop in its second weekend, likely due to its day and date release in theaters and on Peacock. It had $8 million in fourth place, for a new total of $54.1 million. Sony’s Lyle, Lyle Crocodile rounded out the top five with $4.2 million, and a new total of $28.7 million.

What do you think about Black Adam’s opening weekend? And how much do you think it will make in its domestic run? Share your predictions in the comment section below!

