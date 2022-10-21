Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Promo Reveals Origin of Namor’s Armor

In three weeks, Namor and his army of Talocanians will rise out of the oceans and storm Wakanda’s borders. The full nature of Namor’s feud against the African nation has yet to be revealed. Regardless, the latest TV promo for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirms a key detail about where Tenoch Huerta’s Namor obtained his ceremonial armor. And the answer casts his looming MCU introduction in a brand new light.

Huerta previously hinted that Namor’s war with Wakanda is sparked by T’Challa’s decision to share Wakanda’s technological advancements with the rest of the world in the original Black Panther. The fallen king’s actions somehow threatened the safety of Namor’s own people. However, the latest footage reveals that his character has a deeper connection to Wakanda than Huerta let on. As Letitia Wright’s Shuri observes, his armor is made entirely of vibranium, which makes him a more formidable fighter. But whether this means Talocan has its own deposits of the precious metal or he acquired it from Wakanda remains to be seen.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The promo also boasts plenty of action, with new scenes of Namor flooding Wakanda’s streets and tangling with Winston Duke’s M’Baku. Dominique Thorne also makes an appearance as Riri Williams, the soon-to-be star of Disney+’s Ironheart series. But the promo’s MVP is the new female Black Panther, with Shuri rumored to be the woman behind the mask. And in case there are still any doubts about her identity, she appears to be wielding the same vibranium gauntlets that Shuri wore in the last film.

Additionally, Marvel has released a new series of character posters for Wakanda Forever. Shuri, Namor, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and M’Baku all stand proudly in front of colorful backgrounds. You can check out each one below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Panther (@blackpanther)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11.

What do you think of the latest footage from the sequel? Let us know in the comment section below!

