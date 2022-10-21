Marvel Studios: Legends To Feature Black Panther Characters

When Marvel announced Phase 4’s release schedule, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was easily one of the most anticipated films on that list. But after Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing, fans instantly became curious to see how the franchise would honor his character of T’Challa. Now, with the sequel about to hit theaters, Disney+ is getting ready to stream three new episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends, each of which features a different Black Panther character.

The upcoming episodes will focus on King T’Challa, Shuri, and the Dora Milaje. Since its launch last year, Legends has showcased a given character’s role in a particular Marvel film series. Additionally, fans get to revisit these heroes’ most memorable moments throughout the MCU. Since these episodes cover characters introduced in Black Panther, we can also expect to see clips from that movie, along with scenes from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

You can read the full episode descriptions from Marvel below.

KING T’CHALLA

The Black Panther has been a protector of Wakanda for generations. A mantle passed from warrior to warrior. Legends recalls T’Challa’s tenure as the iconic champion, and revisits the tragic struggle against Killmonger who sought to seize Wakanda’s throne from T’Challa and wage war against the world. Legends also remembers the critical role the Black Panther played in the epic fight to thwart Thanos.

SHURI

Princess of Wakanda. Sister of T’Challa. Genius in the field of vibranium-based technology. First appearing in 2018’s Black Panther, Shuri proved to be a forward-thinking inventor with an irreverent sense of humor. Legends recalls Shuri’s struggles to save Wakanda from the despotic plans of Killmonger, and revisits the dire moments in which the princess stood with the Avengers to oppose Thanos.

THE DORA MILAJE

The Dora Milaje is an elite fighting force comprised of Wakanda’s fiercest female warriors. And Legends revisits their extraordinary exploits in the MCU. The episode reviews how General Okoye and her vibranium-wielding soldiers fought valiantly to reinstate T’Challa as their king once the truth of his fate was revealed, and highlights the Dora Milaje’s unrelenting campaign to crush the armies of Thanos.

The Black Panther episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends will begin streaming on Disney+ on November 4. Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut in theaters on November 11.

Which episode are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comment section below!

