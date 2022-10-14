Red Sonja Reboot Gains Rhona Mitra, Loses Oliver Trevena

Earlier this week, Millennium Media revealed the first photo of Matilda Lutz as the title character in the upcoming Red Sonja reboot, confirming that after years of false starts, the production is finally moving forward. But as filming continues in Bulgaria, the movie is making some adjustments to its cast. Deadline brings word that Rhona Mitra has landed a role in the movie. Meanwhile, Oliver Trevena has exited his own role as Tr’aal due to a scheduling conflict.

Mitra has appeared in a variety of TV shows, including The Last Ship, Strike Back, Nip/Tuck, and Boston Legal. More recently, she had a recurring role in The CW’s Supergirl as Mercy Graces. In the late ‘90s, Mitra famously brought Lara Croft to life in a series of live-action advertisements for Tomb Raider II. Some of her best known film credits include Hollow Man, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, and Doomsday.

Trevena joined Red Sonja’s cast as Tr’aal back in August, shortly after the film announced the start of production. According to his character description, Tr’aal is a warrior who joins Sonja in her crusade against an evil emperor. But for now, it’s still unclear if Mitra is taking over the role herself, or if she’s playing a new character entirely.

M.J. Bassett is helming Red Sonja from a screenplay by Joey Soloway, who was also attached to direct the movie for three years before dropping out. The film will mark Sonja’s first big-screen outing since 1985, when Brigitte Nielsen played the role opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Lord Kalidor. Filming is currently underway at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio. Additional shooting will reportedly take place at the Greek Nu Boyana Studio later this month.

Lutz leads a cast that also includes Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan, Michael Bisping, Martyn Ford, Eliza Matengu, Manal El-Feitury and Katrina Durden. Millennium Media hasn’t announced a release date for the film.

Are you sad to hear that Trevena is leaving Red Sonja? How do you feel about Mitra joining the cast? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI/Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage via Getty Images

Recommended Reading: Red Sonja Omnibus Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.