Michael Giacchino’s Thor: Love and Thunder Score Arrives on Vinyl

It’s been a big year for Michael Giacchino. Not only is he making his MCU directing debut with Marvel’s Werewolf by Night special on Disney+ next month. The Oscar-winning composer also added not one, but two new superhero films to his resume. His critically-acclaimed score for Matt Reeves’ The Batman recently got its own vinyl pressing courtesy of Mondo. Now, the company is pressing Giacchino’s Thor: Love and Thunder themes on wax as well, with a new 2XLP release going up for pre-order this week.

Giacchino has been one of Marvel’s go-to musical minds for years. Regardless, Love and Thunder marked his first time working on one of the studio’s Thor movies. The last three installments featured music by Patrick Doyle, Brian Tyler, and Mark Mothersbaugh. In addition to writing new themes for the sequel, Giacchino also co-wrote the score alongside Nami Melumad, best known as the composer behind Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Mondo’s soundtrack features new artwork from Eisner winner Jen Bartel, whose cover features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, both wearing their Asgardian helmets. The music itself is pressed on two 180-gram colored vinyl LPs exclusively available on Mondo’s website. A standard black variant will be available as well.

This latest also release marks the third MCU soundtrack that Mondo has pressed this year. In recent months, the company released its own versions of Joel P. West’s score for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Danny Elfman’s score for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (unfortunately, the latter soundtrack was recently hit with a shipping delay). Earlier this year, Mondo also teased that a pressing of Ramin Djawadi’s Eternals score was in the works, but a release date has yet to be announced.

Giacchino’s Thor: Love and Thunder score retails for $40. Pre-orders go live this Wednesday at 12pm CT at MondoShop.com.

