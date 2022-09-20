The New Pinhead Rises in Hulu’s First Hellraiser Trailer

With more than a few less-than-stellar sequels under its belt, the Hellraiser franchise is hoping to attract fresh blood next month with a brand new movie premiering exclusively on Hulu. Following in the footsteps of Clive Barker’s original horror classic is no easy feat. But the first full-length Hellraiser trailer makes a convincing case that the film is in good hands. You can check it out for yourself below.

The preview wastes no time in getting the nostalgia flowing. In fact, the very first shot of the trailer shows the infamous Lament Configuration (otherwise known as a puzzle box) sitting on a pedestal. When Goran Višnjić’s mysterious Mr. Voight encourages a hapless victim to solve it, the latter gets more than he bargained for when the box summons an army Cenobites from their otherworldly dimension.

Odessa A’zion headlines the film as Riley, a young woman with a history of addiction who eventually comes into possession of the box herself. But the real star of the show is Jamie Clayton, who succeeds Doug Bradley, Stephan Smith Collins, and Paul T. Taylor as the latest actor to assume the role of Pinhead. In fact, Pinhead has been the face of the Hellraiser series since the first movie bowed in 1987. Clayton’s casting marks the first time that a woman has played the lead Cenobite. But based on her menacing baritone and creepy character design, she shouldn’t have any problems scaring new and old fans alike.

David Bruckner (The Ritual) directed Hellraiser from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, both of whom came up with the story alongside David S. Goyer. The supporting cast includes Brandon Flynn, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo, and Hiam Abbass. Barker is also working on the film as a producer.

Hellraiser will arrive on Hulu on October 7.

Are you excited to finally watch the film next month? Let us know in the comment section below!

