The First Witcher is Chosen In New Trailer For The Witcher: Blood Origin

1,200 years before The Witcher, The Continent was a very different place. It was ruled by elves and there were no monsters. Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher stories have only lightly touched upon this era in the past. However, Netflix’s upcoming four-part prequel miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin, will finally reveal how the first Witcher was chosen, and why.

At CCXP, Netflix debuted a new trailer for the miniseries which sets the stage for the story. At this time in The Continent’s history, there was relative peace in the land. Regardless, a dark empire arose which threatened to dominate the races who lived there. Additionally, doorways to other worlds brought monsters to The Continent for the first time. That’s why seven warriors have banded together to defeat these strange creatures. But it will take a monster to stop monsters.

The trailer doesn’t actually identify who the first Witcher is, but we may be able to narrow it down to the core trio: Michelle Yeoh’s sword-elf, Scian, the warrior-turned-musician, Éile (Sophia Brown), and a man out for revenge named Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). There is also some bad blood between Éile and Fjall because of the conflict between their respective people. And yet they appear to be getting romantically close to each other by the end of the trailer.

Lenny Henry also stars in the miniseries as Chief Druid Balor, with Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death,” and Francesca Mills as Meldof.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will hit Netflix on December 25.

