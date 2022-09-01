Hulu’s Hellraiser Reveals the First Look at Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead

Jamie Clayton will have big shoes to fill when she stars as the new Pinhead in Hulu’s upcoming continuation of the Hellraiser saga. But ahead of the film’s October premiere, fans are finally getting their first look at the actress in costume. Entertainment Weekly has just debuted several new images from the film, including our first proper glimpse at Clayton in full Pinhead regalia. Additionally, Clayton shared the photo on her official Twitter account. You can check out her post below.

Overall, Clayton’s take on the iconic Cenobite doesn’t stray too far from what we’ve seen before. There are few noticeable tweaks from the character’s classic look, including what looks like some brand new neckwear. But in the end, the design is unmistakably Pinhead. And it also helps that Clayton already has Doug Bradley’s seal of approval. While appearing at Silver Screen Con in Massachusetts last weekend, the original Pinhead actor (via Bloody Disgusting) affirmed that he’s just as excited to watch Clayton’s performance as the rest of us.

EW also got a chance to speak with the new film’s director, David Bruckner. And although many of us saw the simple Hellraiser title and assumed that Spyglass was rebooting the franchise, Bruckner insists that this isn’t the case. Instead, the movie takes place in the same continuity as the 1987 original.

“This is not a remake,” said Bruckner. “I just didn’t think you could ever remake the original Hellraiser. It’s too much its own thing and it would be, I think, perilous territory for filmmakers, because how do you top that? This is a new story in the Hellraiser universe.”

Hellraiser will arrive on Hulu on October 7.

