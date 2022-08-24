Hellraiser Reboot Announces Date, Teases New Pinhead Look

With the recent success Hulu had bringing back a Predator, it’s time for them to bring back another iconic creature. The streamer’s Hellraiser reboot finally has a release date of October 7. It’s all part of “Huluween,” the annual celebration of all things horror. To make the announcement, the streamer released a short video that uses a Zoetrope-style effect to reveal the first tease of the new Pinhead look. Jamie Clayton will play the master Cenobite, now depicted as female for the first time in live-action.

Take a look:

Hulu’s simple description of the plot goes as follows: “In the all-new Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.” In addition to Clayton, the film stars Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, with Goran Visnjic and Hiam Abbass.

The movie reunites The Night House team of director David Bruckner, screenwriters Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski, writer-producer David S. Goyer and producer Keith Levine. Hellraiser creator Clive Barker will serve as producer.

What do you think of the new Pinhead glimpse? Let us know in comments.

